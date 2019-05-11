Dash Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $122.96 or 0.01706618 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, Bitinka and Bittylicious. Dash has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $379.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006134 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000228 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001101 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000553 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,802,251 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Coinroom, Cryptopia, B2BX, CEX.IO, Coinsuper, Liquid, LocalTrade, ABCC, WEX, HBUS, Kucoin, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Tidex, Bittylicious, Exrates, C-CEX, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Bisq, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, BitFlip, Coinbe, ACX, WazirX, Liqui, Iquant, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, LBank, Coinsquare, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Kuna, Bitinka, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bit-Z, COSS, Kraken, xBTCe, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, OpenLedger DEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, Crex24, Exmo, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Coinhub, YoBit, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bibox, Ovis, BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Koineks, Bittrex, Coinrail, BitBay, Graviex, Livecoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

