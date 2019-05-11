DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 230.80% and a negative net margin of 240.78%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DarioHealth (DRIO) to Release Earnings on Monday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/dariohealth-drio-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.