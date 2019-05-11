DA Davidson Comments on NIC Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NIC’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of EGOV opened at $16.84 on Thursday. NIC has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. NIC had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NIC by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

