CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 75.74%.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $11.08. 759,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,321. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/cytomx-therapeutics-ctmx-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-22-eps.html.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.