CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 75.74%.
NASDAQ CTMX traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $11.08. 759,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,321. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.