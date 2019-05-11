CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $121.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.70 million to $122.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $491.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.10 million to $496.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $504.44 million, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $511.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 466,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,339. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $101,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,161.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 317,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 115.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

