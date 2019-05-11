Cutera (CUTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30), Morningstar.com reports. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 185,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,264. Cutera has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after buying an additional 126,213 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,100,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 834,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after buying an additional 409,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 644,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cutera from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

