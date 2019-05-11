Cushing Energy Income Cf Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (SRF)

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Cushing Energy Income Cf has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SRF opened at $7.59 on Friday. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

