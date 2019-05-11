Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,677,000 after buying an additional 171,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-takes-26000-position-in-vanguard-health-care-etf-vht.html.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.