CryCash Hits Market Cap of $205,709.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 45.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. CryCash has a market cap of $205,709.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

