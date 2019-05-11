Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

