Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a P/E ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.45. Crossamerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $547.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.00 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,909.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,721.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

