Critical Survey: China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) & Delphi Technologies (DLPH)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Delphi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A Delphi Technologies $4.86 billion 0.39 $358.00 million $4.38 4.97

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Volatility & Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphi Technologies has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. Delphi Technologies pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -0.17% -0.22% -0.14% Delphi Technologies 5.86% 81.93% 8.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and Delphi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Delphi Technologies 0 8 8 0 2.50

Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $29.15, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Delphi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Delphi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delphi Technologies beats China Zenix Auto International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. Delphi Technologies PLC has a collaboration agreement with TomTom N.V. for intelligent driving controls. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

