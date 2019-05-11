Credit Suisse Group Increases Walt Disney (DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $134.04. 9,854,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,504,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,171,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $463,217,000 after purchasing an additional 403,736 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

