Creative Planning Has $350,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

