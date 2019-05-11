Craig Hallum Cuts Care.com (CRCM) Price Target to $18.00

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRCM. ValuEngine cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Care.com in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of Care.com stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 948,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. Care.com has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,214,866.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Krupinski sold 6,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $131,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,420 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Care.com in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Care.com by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

