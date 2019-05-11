Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €57.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.78 ($66.02).

1COV stock opened at €43.85 ($50.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a twelve month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

