Covestro (1COV) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.78 ($66.02).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €43.85 ($50.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a 52-week low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a 52-week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.