Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,164 Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,409 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

