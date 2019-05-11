Coty’s (COTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

“We see shares range bound in the near-term and reiterate our Market Perform rating.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

COTY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,266,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 150,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

