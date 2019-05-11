Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $248.70. The company has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/costco-wholesale-co-cost-shares-bought-by-steinberg-global-asset-management.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.