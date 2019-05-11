Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,454. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

