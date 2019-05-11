Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 404,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other news, SVP William Stein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $287,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock valued at $948,090 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Core-Mark by 86.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

