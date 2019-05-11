Core-Mark (CORE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CORE. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core-Mark to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Core-Mark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $948,090 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

