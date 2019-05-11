Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 32,041 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,041 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 138,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/cookson-peirce-co-inc-sells-32041-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.