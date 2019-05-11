Contrasting Five9 (FIVN) and Inovalon (INOV)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Five9 alerts:

This table compares Five9 and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -0.56% 8.35% 2.91% Inovalon -5.28% 6.43% 2.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 6 8 0 2.47 Inovalon 0 2 1 0 2.33

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Inovalon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Five9.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $257.66 million 11.61 -$220,000.00 $0.15 334.27 Inovalon $527.68 million 3.93 -$39.16 million $0.18 75.56

Five9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovalon. Inovalon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five9 beats Inovalon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 964,000 physicians; 519,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 264 million individuals and 42 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.