Contrasting Designer Brands (DBI) and Genesco (GCO)

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Designer Brands and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Designer Brands -0.64% 14.76% 9.03% Genesco -1.93% 7.52% 4.58%

Designer Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Genesco does not pay a dividend. Designer Brands pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Designer Brands and Genesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Designer Brands $3.18 billion 0.54 -$20.47 million $1.66 13.13 Genesco $2.19 billion 0.39 -$51.93 million $3.28 14.04

Designer Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Genesco. Designer Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Designer Brands has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesco has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Designer Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Designer Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Genesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Designer Brands and Genesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Designer Brands 0 0 0 1 4.00 Genesco 0 5 0 0 2.00

Designer Brands currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Genesco has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Given Designer Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Designer Brands is more favorable than Genesco.

Summary

Designer Brands beats Genesco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. The company offers its products under the Vince Camuto, Louise et Cie, Sole Society, CC Corso Como, Enzo Angiolini, Jessica Simpson, Lucky, and other brands. It operates vincecamuto.com and solesociety.com e-commerce sites. As of March 21, 2019, it operated a portfolio of retail stores in approximately 1,000 locations. Designer Brands Inc. is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in the retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. It also offers footwear and leather accessories under the H.S. Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men. As of February 02, 2019, the company operated approximately 1,512 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. Its Internet Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, and trask.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

