Contrasting Bilibili (BILI) & CrowdGather (CRWG)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bilibili alerts:

This table compares Bilibili and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -16.26% -8.25% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bilibili and CrowdGather, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 7 0 2.88 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -2.57, meaning that its stock price is 357% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 7.98 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -45.00 CrowdGather $370,000.00 1.30 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats CrowdGather on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.