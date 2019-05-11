Confirmed deaths 3 as another body found at Illinois plant

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steve Lenzi said that the body was found as first responders declared searching in hazardous conditions in the shattered remains of the AB Specialty Silicones plant at Waukegan, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago.

They were searching for the bodies of two of those nine workers who had been there when an explosion rocked the building and left it a shattered skeleton.

He stated at least half the building still has to be hunted.

Saturday of those nine at the construction at the time of the burst, one body was found. Four people were taken to the hospital along with one of these died Saturday. The condition of the three employees in the hospital wasn’t immediately known, Lenzi said. The third confirmed departure was that the body situated with one body to recover. Treatment was not required by two employees at the time.

Although Lenzi said it originated from the building at which the silicone is generated, the origin of the explosion has not been determined.

“The majority of these procedures they do are extremely non-hazardous. Silicone itself, maybe not a poisonous chemical,” Lenzi said. “Something… this weekend went horrifically wrong”

AB Specialty Silicones makes specialization silicone compound raw materials for products like sealants, adhesives and coatings.

Lenzi said police have concluded that the fire and explosion was accidental.

“We aren’t looking at foul play.”

Lenzi stated that in the evaluation they’ve gleaned by information, some of the employees realized something was wrong and alerted others to get out of the building .

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper could declare the names of those sufferers and first cause causes of death and explained that his office would run autopsies Monday. Dental documents would be utilized to identify at least one of those deceased, he explained.