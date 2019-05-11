Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $112.45 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXO. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concho Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In related news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $839,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

