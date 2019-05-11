Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to post sales of $100.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.03 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $396.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $398.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.27 million, with estimates ranging from $412.73 million to $415.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CTG opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 196,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,412 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

