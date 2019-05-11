Compass Point Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (WBS)

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of WBS opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Webster Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $80,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $321,865. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,873,000 after acquiring an additional 270,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,290,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,181,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,138,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,406,000 after acquiring an additional 257,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

