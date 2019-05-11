Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Shares Gap Down to $22.20

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $22.20. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 3017698 shares.

CBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.1939 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 51.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,409,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 818,222 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,027,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 917,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after buying an additional 654,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,693,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

