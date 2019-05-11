Comerica Bank Sells 4,589 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock worth $11,052,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $173.08 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $208.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

