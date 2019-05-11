Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $355,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie set a $118.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $129.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $719,938.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,797 in the last three months. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/columbia-sportswear-colm-stake-lowered-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.