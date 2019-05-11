Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colgate surpassed the industry year to date owing to a robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2019. This marked the company’s second straight quarter of sales beat and third positive earnings surprise of the last five quarters. Further, robust volumes and favorable pricing aided organic sales growth in the quarter. In 2019, the company expects benefits of pricing and productivity programs to considerably offset rise in raw material costs. Further, accelerated investments in brands, strong innovation, and expansion in new markets and channels, is likely to aid sales growth in 2019. However, the company is plagued with a soft margin trend and currency headwinds for a while now. Soft margins in first-quarter 2019 were due to increased raw material and packaging costs as well as higher SG&A expenses, which should continue throughout 2019. Further, adverse currency is likely to mar earnings and sales in 2019.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,498 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $232,232.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,500,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,831 shares of company stock worth $24,752,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,523,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 93,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

