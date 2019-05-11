Coinvest (COIN) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Coinvest has a market capitalization of $499,642.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinvest has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00313424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00846818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00139860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.