Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CHRS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.64. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 192,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 126,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

