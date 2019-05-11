Codexis (CDXS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, First Analysis raised Codexis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10 and a beta of -0.37.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $197,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,691. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Codexis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Codexis by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

