Coca Cola HBC (CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target (up previously from GBX 2,650 ($34.63)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,898.33 ($37.87).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,732 ($35.70) on Tuesday. Coca Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,822 ($36.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,629 ($34.35) per share, with a total value of £3,680.60 ($4,809.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 947 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,342 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,473,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

