Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

CLNE opened at $2.95 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 201,541 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

