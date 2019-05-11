City Office REIT (CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet purchased 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 8,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,140.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

