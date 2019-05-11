Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Lifted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $254.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

