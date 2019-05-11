Chubb (CB) vs. Employers (EIG) Critical Contrast

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Chubb pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years and Employers has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 11.55% 8.76% 2.66% Employers 20.04% 13.71% 3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chubb and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 2 4 5 0 2.27 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $151.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Employers has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Chubb.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $33.80 billion 1.96 $3.96 billion $9.44 15.33 Employers $813.50 million 1.70 $141.30 million $4.11 10.47

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Employers. Employers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chubb beats Employers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.