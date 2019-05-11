Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target Raised to $797.00 at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $695.00 to $797.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $642.96.

NYSE CMG opened at $705.44 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $721.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

