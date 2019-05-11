China Distance Education (DL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.22

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.24.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Distance Education stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of China Distance Education worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

