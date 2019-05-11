Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 97,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Check Cap has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check Cap stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.20% of Check Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

