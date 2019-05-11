CF Industries (CF) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after buying an additional 740,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,447,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,081,000 after purchasing an additional 862,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CF Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,531,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,154,000 after purchasing an additional 401,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

