Catasys (CATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CATS. TheStreet raised Catasys from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Catasys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Catasys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Catasys stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.07. Catasys has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $18.24.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 164,031 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $2,713,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 7,643 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $106,619.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,855 shares of company stock worth $7,671,148. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 205.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Catasys by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

