Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and PT of $10 per share of CPRX. the FDA approved private company the treatment of LEMS in pts 6 to <17 years of age. This is the first drug approved for pediatric LEMS. However, Catalyst's slighty different salt form of amifampridine, marketed as Firdapse, was the first drug approved for LEMS, but for adults only. We were surprised by this announcement as no clinical studies were conducted in the pediatric population that we are aware of, and the approval relied on studies of the drug in adults with LEMS, including PK data that were then modeled/extrapolated to identify the dosing regimen in pediatric pts.",” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRX. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 1,132,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

