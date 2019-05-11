Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 411,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $138.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 156.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

